The Descendants 3 premiere will not go on as previously scheduled.

Disney Channel revealed on Thursday that the film's premiere event, planned for July 22, had been canceled in the wake of star Cameron Boyce's death. The 20-year-old actor died in his sleep on Saturday following a seizure. His family revealed earlier this week that he suffered from epilepsy.

Instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed. Disney Channel, with permission from the Boyce family, will also dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 next month in Boyce's memory.



Boyce had starred in many Disney Channel projects, starting in 2011, with guest appearances on Good Luck Charlie and Shake It Up and a starring role on Jessie. He also appeared on Austin & Ally and Liv and Maddie, before earning his role as Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil, in Disney Channel's Descendants in 2015. He reprised his role as Carlos in Descendants 2 in 2017, and will star in Descendants 3.

Disney Channel/David Bukach

Boyce's Disney Channel co-stars were among those who paid tribute to him following his shocking death. On Tuesday, Dove Cameron, who plays Mal in the Descendants films, spoke out on the tragedy in a series of heartbreaking Instagram videos.

"Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, though I know that's not unique to me. Cameron was magic, an earth angel. Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns. He would whisper the dance moves to me on live television when I didn't know what I was doing, or hold my hand quietly to communicate wordlessly when we both knew we were thinking the same thing. I can't count on my hands the number of times we ruined something because we couldn't stop making each other laugh," she said.

"Everyone keeps talking about how talented he was, and he was undoubtedly the most talented person most of us will ever know. But what was special about Cameron was who he was in the small moments, when maybe no one was looking. The moments in between the big ones, when he didn't have to be good or kind," the actress continued. "Cameron was always good and kind. He was selfless and generous. He was magnanimous, and inarguably a true philanthropist at only 20, beloved by anyone who had ever been lucky enough to experience his light and indescribable energy. Cameron was the ultimate example of a human being."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cameron Boyce's Dad Shares One of the Last Photos of His Son Taken Just Hours Before His Sudden Death

Cameron Boyce's Family Reveals He Suffered From Epilepsy

'Descendants' Stars Speak Out on Co-Star Cameron Boyce's Shocking Death