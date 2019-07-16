Disney Star Cameron Boyce Has Been Cremated

Cameron Boyce has been cremated, nearly two weeks after his devastating death.

The Disney actor died in his sleep on July 6 after suffering a seizure. He was 20.

According to a death certificate obtained by ET, Boyce was cremated, and his ashes are now with his father, Victor Boyce.

The news comes after Victor announced on Monday that the family was launching a foundation in honor of his son.

“The Cameron Boyce Foundation. Retweet retweet retweet!!!!!!,” Victor tweeted, along with the link to the foundation’s website. “Let’s not talk about it, let’s BE about it! Let’s do good as Cameron would. Let’s keep his legacy alive!”

According to the site, the foundation will help provide young people with “artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."

The Cameron Boyce Foundation. Retweet retweet retweet!!!!!! ❤️🙏🏾

Fans have also been donating generously to causes that were close to Boyce’s heart, such as The Thirst Project and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

Many of the contributions likely stemmed from posts by Boyce’s Grown Ups co-star, Adam Sandler, who encouraged fans to support the organizations in honor of the late star.

