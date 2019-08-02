It's the end of an era.

Friday marks the premiere of Descendants 3, the final TV film for the beloved Disney Channel franchise. However, the movie is even more sentimental as it was the film project that the late Cameron Boyce did before his unexpected death.

The Disney star died in his sleep after suffering a seizure on July 6. He was 20. Ahead of the telecast, Boyce's co-stars took to social media to share heartfelt messages dedicated to their late friend, as well as share behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

"Core four. forever and for always," Sofia Carson wrote alongside a photo of her, Boyce, Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart.

Cameron also shared a sweet photo of the four of them, captioning the shot: "My family. big night tonight."

Stewart, on his end, penned: "Descendants 3 • Tomorrow is the day. There aren’t enough ways to say, 'thank you' that measure up to the amount of love you have all shown us and our movies. Tomorrow will be an emotional day for a lot of you and that’s okay. Thank you for all of the love you have shared and continue to share."

China Anne McClain also posted a video from the film's set.

"It never gets any easier hearing your name or seeing your face, freckles," she wrote. "What you said to me on our last day of filming to make me laugh this hard in the middle of crying will always be our secret🤫🤐😆😆 I can’t believe it premieres tomorrow night. I love you forever. This movie belongs to YOU. #Descendants3 #CameronForever."

With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel is dedicating the telecast of Descendants 3 in Boyce’s memory.

Last month, ET caught up with director, producer and choreographer Kenny Ortega, who opened up about how he would carry on Boyce's legacy.

"Everything that Cameron's in, he brings the light. Every room that he walked into, every cause that he pushed for and everything that he ever did, it was impossible not to be drawn into him," Ortega expressed after his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. "That's how I found him. I fell in love with him when he was doing Jessie, and I went after him for Descendants."

