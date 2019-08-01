Descendants 3 was extra special for Cameron Boyce.

In an exclusive featurette from Disney, filmed prior to his tragic death earlier this month, the actor opens up about how the third installment of the franchise aims to inspire its young audience.

"The V.K.'s [Villain Kids] were the trailblazers," Boyce says. "It kind of inspires a new generation of people who look at us and go, 'Oh, maybe we can also follow in those footsteps,' and become something that we've maybe always wanted to be but never had the chance to sort of express."

"We tell a real tale at its core," he continues. "People can watch the movie and maybe, without even knowing, relate to the characters."

Boyce's co-stars are also featured in the clip, including Dove Cameron, who spoke of the franchise's overall message.

"The message is ... it doesn't matter where you come from, which to me is the ultimate empowerment; realizing that you're the captain of your own ship," she explains. "You're in charge of your own life."

"All of us are just really honored to be a part of something so global and so lovely," she adds. "We had no idea that it would turn into what it has. I think we'll forever be grateful for that."

Watch the full featurette in the player above.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Descendants 3 director Kenny Ortega at his Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, where he explained how he plans to carry on Boyce's legacy.

"Everything that Cameron's in, he brings the light. Every room that he walked into, every cause that he pushed for and everything that he ever did, it was impossible not to be drawn into him," Ortega said. "That's how I found him. I fell in love with him when he was doing Jessie, and I went after him for Descendants."

"Descendants 3, you know, again will just remind everybody of his incredible gift," he expressed. "He was bioluminescent. He was lit from the inside out. He really was, and we will miss him, but we will carry his legacy forward."

The third chapter of The Descendants franchise is set to premiere on the Disney Channel on Friday, Aug. 2. In a statement, Disney shared that with permission from the Boyce family, the telecast of ‘Descendants 3’ would be dedicated in Cameron's memory."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dove Cameron Reveals How She's Coping With Cameron Boyce's Death

Cameron Boyce's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Kenny Ortega Talks Cameron Boyce's Legacy and the Future of 'The Descendants' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery