Cameron Boyce's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Cameron Boyce’s cause of death has been determined as sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

The Disney star died in his sleep after suffering a seizure on July 6. He was 20.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed his cause of death.

ET previously learned that an autopsy was performed on July 8, however at that time the cause and manner of death were deferred.

Additional testing lead to the final conclusion that Boyce’s epilepsy lead to his death.

His manner of death was certified as natural.

The news comes a day after Boyce’s family shared throwback photos of the Descendants star on Instagram.

One cute snap showed his father, Victor, holding a beaming baby Boyce in the air.

He also shared a photo of Boyce playing guitar, sharing that he was “self-taught and played from the heart.”

ET recently caught up with The Descendants director, Kenny Ortega, who praised Boyce for the "light" he always brought into a room.

"Everything that Cameron's in, he brings the light," Ortega said. "Every room that he walked into, every cause that he pushed for and everything that he ever did, it was impossible not to be drawn into him. That's how I found him. I fell in love with him when he was doing Jesse, and I went after him for Descendants."

