Charlotte's girls are all grown up! Over the weekend, And Just Like That..., HBO Max's highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot, was spotted filming in New York City, with both the leading ladies and the younger generation.
As the group filmed outside of the Manhattan School of Music, fans got their first peek at the young women who appear to be playing Lily and Rose, the daughters of Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler).
In the pics, Lily is wearing a floral dress, while Rose sports a T-shirt, maxi skirt, sneakers and a hat. The girls were joined by both of their parents, with Charlotte opting for a tea-length white dress, and Harry looking sharp in a gray suit.
The Goldenblatt girls appeared to have another similarly aged friend there, too -- Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve Brady's (David Eigenberg) son, Brady, who wore a patterned button-up and solid slacks.
Brady's parents were also dressed up, with Miranda in a purple, tea-length dress and Steve in a gray suit.
Rounding out the present characters were Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), and Standford Blatch (Willie Garson). The men wore blue suits for the scene, while Carrie played up her signature style with a skirt, blouse and oversized blazer.
The new pics come after Bridget Moynahan, who played Natasha, the ex-wife of Carrie's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), was spotted filming the reboot series in New York.
While many characters from the original series are returning for the HBO Max show, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) is not one of them. New additions to the cast include Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury.
Watch the video below for more on And Just Like That...
