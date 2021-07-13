Get Charlotte's Look from the 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Kristin Davis is back as Charlotte York! The actress was spotted on set this week in New York City, reprising her iconic role for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That...

Davis wore a super chic ensemble in character, while walking an adorable bulldog -- a Stella McCartney puffed sleeve blouse ($333), a Balenciaga blue polka-dot midi skirt ($708) and yellow pointed-toe pumps. She accessorized with a patterned structured bag and a Burberry vintage check bag charm ($408).

The revival is set to stream on HBO Max. Alongside Davis as Charlotte, the 10-episode half-hour series will star Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs and Chris Noth as Mr. Big. Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones after announcing she is stepping away from the franchise.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Channel Charlotte's stylish summer look by shopping similar, affordable options below.

