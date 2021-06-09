Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler to Reprise 'Sex and the City' Roles in Revival
Jennifer Hudson on If Fans Can Expect to See Her Return in ‘Sex …
'Respect' Trailer No. 1
Anthony Mackie Shares If Fans Can Expect to See Him in 'Black Pa…
‘Bob Hearts Abishola’s Folake Olowofoyeku Teases What Fans Can E…
'The D'Amelio Show': Charli Teases What Fans Can Expect in New R…
Pumpkin's Daughter Ella Asks If Mama June Can Attend Her Birthda…
Nick Jonas Teases If He’ll Perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Ste…
Ben Affleck Initiated Reunion With Jennifer Lopez and They’re ‘E…
Queen Elizabeth Opens Parliament With Several Poignant Changes F…
Denise Richards Reveals How She Gets That Dramatic Soap Opera St…
Falynn Guobadia Speaks Out After Porsha Williams Announces Engag…
'Chicago P.D.' Sneak Peek: Voight Thinks Upton's Work Is Affecte…
'HSMTMTS' Stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and More Dish on …
Chris Rock Praises ‘Saw’ Franchise and Says ‘Spiral’ Reflects Po…
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Wears Megan Fox’s Blood in a Ne…
Ellen DeGeneres Ending Her Daytime Talk Show, Colton Underwood A…
Sadie Robertson Gives Birth to Baby Girl!
2021 CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini Announced…
'Home Before Dark': Watch the Official Season 2 Trailer for Broo…
How Alex Rodriguez Feels About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Da…
And just like that...four more Sex and the Cityfavorites are back for the upcoming revival series!
Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler will all reprise their SATC roles in the upcoming series And Just Like That..., HBO Max announced on Wednesday.
Garson returns as Stanford Blatch, GBF to queen bee Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker); Cantone brings back Anthony Marentino, Charlotte York's (Kristin Davis) friend and former wedding planner; Eigenberg reprises his role as Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon) husband, Steve Brady; and Handler returns as Charlotte's husband, Harry Goldenblatt.
The announcement follows last month's news that Mr. Big himself, Chris Noth, will also be reprising his role in And Just Like That....
Last we saw of Carrie and her onscreen other half, the two tied the knot in the first Sex and the City movie and overcome any fears of losing their spark in Sex and the City 2. The state of their relationship today is to be seen, however, as Carrie's other love interest, Aidan Shaw, is also returning for "quite a few" episodes, as recently revealed by John Corbett.
The sequel series will pick up as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte now navigate their 50s, but the cast won't all be Sex and the City regulars: Sara Ramírez joined the ensemble as a queer podcaster named Che Diaz, one of a number of new regulars that are expected to be women of color.
And Just Like That... is set to film this summer and stream on HBO Max.
RELATED CONTENT:
Chris Noth Is Officially Back as Mr. Big in 'Sex and the City' Revival
'Sex and the City' Revival: Where the Main Characters Left Off
Sara Ramírez Joins 'SATC' Revival Series 'And Just Like That'
Related Gallery