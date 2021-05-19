And just like that, Sara Ramirez is now a part of the Sex and the City legacy. The former Grey’s Anatomy star is joining the cast of the HBO Max revival series And Just Like That..., as a new, non-binary and queer character named Che Diaz alongside returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Kristen Davis as Charlotte.

According to HBO Max, Diaz is “a stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

The casting of Ramirez, who identifies as queer and non-binary and uses she/they pronouns, comes after ET reported the show was in search of three new series regulars who are women of color. “They are looking to cast two Black women and one South Asian woman for these roles," the source said.

At the time, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine that Parker and King were looking to reflect New York City's diversity in the revival. “[They] didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast [because] it's not reflective of New York," Bloys said. "So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with Jennifer Hudson about the possibility of also returning as Carrie's assistant, Louise, whom she played in the 2008 Sex and the City film. “I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!” Hudson said.

