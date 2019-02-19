Rest in peace, Kjell Rasten.

Charo's husband of more than 40 years died by suicide on Monday, ET confirms. He was 79.

On Tuesday, Charo released a statement to ET regarding the death of her husband. "Yesterday, Kjell, My husband of 40 years and the love of my life killed himself. There are no words to describe what we are feeling now. He was an amazing man, a great husband and the best father I could imagine to our son. He dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family," reads the 68-year-old entertainer's statement. "In recent years, his health began to decline and he developed a rare and horrible skin disease called Bullous Pemphigoid. He also became very depressed. That, along with the many medications he needed to take, became too much for him, and he ended his suffering."

Charo added, "None of us had any idea this could happen to such a wonderful, kind and generous man. Please, if anyone you know and love is suffering from depression or illness, hold them close, tell them you love them with all your heart and that the world is better because they are in it. Get any help you can. Suicide is not the answer."

Showing gratitude to her fans, she concluded, "Thank you all so much for you love and concern. Thank you."

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department, meanwhile, told ET in a statement that officers were dispatched to Charo's home at 12:31 p.m. on Monday. "Upon arrival they located a 78-year old male subject with life threatening injuries. Beverly Hills Police and Fire personnel attempted life saving measures and transported the victim to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center," the statement read. "Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the male succumbed to his injuries."

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office has ruled Rasten's death a suicide.

Rasten worked as a TV producer in the '70s and '80s. He married Charo in 1978, and soon after, became her manager. The couple welcomed one child together, son Shel, in 1981. He is the drummer for the heavy metal band Treazen.

Charo, whose real name María del Rosario Pilar Martínez Molina Baeza, appeared with Rasten and their son on a 2015 episode of Celebrity Wife Swap with Charo's former Love Boat co-star, Jill Whelan.

News of Rasten's death comes weeks after the shocking death of The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, who died earlier this month at age 52. See more in the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

RELATED CONTENT:

Lee Radziwill, Style Icon and Jackie Kennedy Onassis' Younger Sister, Dead at 85

Kristoff St. John, ‘Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at 52

'DWTS' Week 3: Charo Gives Julianne Hough 'Wedding Inspiration'

Related Gallery