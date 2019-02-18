Charo's Husband Kjell Rasten Dies by Suicide (Reports)

Rest in peace, Kjell Rasten.

Charo's husband of more than 40 years died by suicide on Sunday, according to multiple reports. He was 79.

Police and paramedics responded to the couple's Beverly Hills home at around 2 p.m., before transporting Rasten to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, TMZ reports. ET has reached out to the Beverly Hills Police Department and Charo's rep for comment.

Rasten worked as a TV producer in the '70s and '80s. He married Charo in 1978, and soon after, became her manager. The couple welcomed one child together, son Shel, in 1981. He is the drummer for the heavy metal band Treazen.

Charo, real name María del Rosario Pilar Martínez Molina Baeza, appeared with Rasten and their son on a 2015 episode of Celebrity Wife Swap with Charo's former Love Boat co-star, Jill Whelan.

News of Rasten's death comes weeks after the shocking death of The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, who died earlier this month at age 52. See more in the video below.

