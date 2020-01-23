Members of the 2019 Navarro College cheerleading squad are reuniting for a special performance -- and it feels so good. Gabi Butler, Jerry Harris, La’Darius Marshall, Lexi Brumback and Morgan Simianer are back together for the first time since being documented on Cheer.

The 14-time NCA National Champions appear on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about their experiences filming the Netflix docuseries and to hit the mat with an impressive new routine reminiscent of their winning performance at the 2019 competition.

At the end of the season, many of the Navarro favorites went their separate ways, with Gabi, Jerry and La’Darius graduating and moving on to the next chapter in their lives while Lexi was kicked off the team after getting in trouble with the law. Morgan, who was originally set to graduate after two years, decided to stay another season.

In January, shortly after the series premiered, both Lexi and Jerry revealed on Instagram that they had returned to Navarro to cheer with their team once again. They, along with Morgan and the rest of the squad, are set to compete at the 2020 NCA National Championships, where they hope to take home the title once again.

Helping them along their way is Ellen, who has teamed up with Shutterfly to give them $20,000 toward their team expenses.

Coach Monica Aldama also sits on Ellen’s couch to talk about her love of the sport and leading the junior college team for 25 years now. “I just can’t see myself giving it up,” she tells Ellen. “I’m just so passionate about these kids and I love doing it.”

And then, to the delight of everyone, Jerry explains “mat talk” to the daytime talk show host, telling her it “is basically giving encouragement to anybody that’s on the floor with you and just letting them know that you have somebody looking out for you and wants to be there for you.”

RELATED CONTENT:

'Cheer': Inside the Addictive Netflix Docuseries (Exclusive)

'Cheer': Where Lexi Brumback, Jerry Harris and Others Are Now

Kirsten Dunst Is Ready for Another 'Bring It On' Sequel

FLASHBACK: 'Bring It On' Stars Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union Admit Cheer Camp Was 'Hell' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery