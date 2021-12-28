The Netflix hit Cheer is back for season 2, and in the trailer that dropped on Tuesday, the sexual misconduct allegations against season 1 star Jerry Harris are addressed.

Harris, a clear fan favorite on the show, was arrested on child pornography charges in September 2020 and a spokesperson for Harris told ET at the time that he disputes any claims against him. Last December, Harris pleaded not guilty to seven charges in total, including four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of receiving of child pornography, one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, and one count of enticement.

In the trailer, the headline-making allegations are addressed, as footage of the FBI raiding Harris' home is shown. Coach Monica Aldama then says, "It's definitely the hardest season I've ever had."

Fighting back tears, she says, "I can't even, like, process it right now."

Season 1 star Gabi Butler also shares, "Cheerleading is the only thing that can get my mind off of everything else."

Meanwhile, the competition is as fierce as ever between the Navarro and Trinity Valley cheer squads. Trinity Valley's head coach, Vontae Johnson, is introduced as a formidable force to be reckoned with. On his team is tumbler Angel Rice, who's called "the Simone Biles of cheerleading."

"My mindset was how I was in football," Johnson says. "I'm out to destroy you."

Returning faces for Navarro include La'Darius Marshall, Morgan Simianer and Lexi Brumback. Season 2 of Cheer starts streaming on Jan. 12, 2022 on Netflix.

If 22-year-old Harris is convicted, each of the sexual exploitation charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, while the enticement charge carries a minimum of 10 years. Last September, a spokesperson for Harris told ET, "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."

According to court documents obtained by ET last October, Harris allegedly sent and requested inappropriate photos from multiple minors for over two years. Prosecutors alleged that he also sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy at a public cheer event after following him into a bathroom. According to the documents, Harris also allegedly offered minors substantial sums of money to perform sexually explicit conduct, and admitted to making many attempts to meet minors that he met online in person.

