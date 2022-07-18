Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are calling it quits just shy of their one-year anniversary. Handler shared the news of the couple's unexpected split on Instagram Monday. Sharing a reel the couple made in celebration of one year of dating, Handler revealed that she and Koy were taking a "break" from their relationship for the time being.

"In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler wrote alongside the clip which showed off their playful relationship. "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us."

Though they are stepping away from their relationship, Handler said her experience with Koy has changed her life "forever," calling being loved by the fellow comedian "one of the greatest gifts" of her life.

"This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future," she continued.

The 47-year-old funny woman then went on to address Koy directly, praising him, and promoting his upcoming project while asking her followers to root for the pair of them.

"Jo- you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground," Handler shared. "This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING."

Adding, "So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring and let’s first start by all going to the theater on August 5th to buy tickets to Jo’s new movie EASTER SUNDAY and Filipino PRIDE! Let’s go!"

News of their breakup comes a little over a month after Handler penned a sweet birthday tribute to 51-year-old Koy, sharing with her followers that the actor and comedian ticked all the boxes she was looking for in a partner.

Following Handler's post, Koy took to Instagram to share the news with his followers as well. The comedian wrote, "Just want everyone to know that Chelsea and I will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another. I’m her biggest fan and I can’t wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future. Keep killing it Chelsea! Mahal kita!"

Handler confirmed her relationship with Koy back in September when she took to Instagram and said she's fallen in love.

"Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love," she captioned her post. "And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is," she wrote. "There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

A few weeks later, on her podcast, Handler shared how her 18-year friendship with Koy turned into something more.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Koy asked Handler to write a blurb for his book, Mixed Plate, when the two reconnected. They started texting, hanging out and even FaceTiming regularly too. After four months apart, they decided to go out to dinner.

"The minute we were both back in L.A., we were like, 'Let's go to dinner,'" Koy recalled. From there, the pair started spending lots of time together and things progressed "organically," Handler explained.

But it wasn't until Handler's return to the stage during a show in Las Vegas that she felt something was different between her and her longtime friend. After getting back to L.A., the couple spent lots of time together, with Koy joining the Dear Chelsea podcast host on the road for her comedy tour, accompanying her to the 2022 GRAMMY Awards and more.

