Chelsea Handler recently had to call off a number of stand-up comedy shows amid a health scare. The comedian revealed to fans that she was in the hospital, and would have to cancel her performances in Oregon over the weekend.

Handler took to her Instagram story on Saturday to explain that she had suffered a "scare" and was forced to postpone Friday's show in Eugene and her Saturday shows in Portland, which were stops on her Vaccinated & Horny comedy tour.

"I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene," Handler shared in a video filmed from her hospital bed. "I had a scare at the hospital, and I don't have COVID, and I'm okay, but I had to reschedule my shows."

"So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I'm sorry that I had to cancel," she added. "But I'm all OK. And I'm not pregnant."

In a post on her official Instagram page, Handler explained that she was "deeply saddened to have to cancel" and that she "looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future."

The post explained that the Eugene show had been pushed to March 4, and the Portland show had been moved to March 5.

She later took to her Instagram story Saturday evening to share a health update from her hotel room, telling fans, "I'm safe and sound, everything's OK. I'm just gonna chill out for a couple of weeks to recover... I'm good and I will be back on track in no time."

