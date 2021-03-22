Chelsea Handler is recovering after a day on the slopes. The 46-year-old comedian took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share pics and videos from her time skiing.

In one clip, Handler, who had just skied into a tree, was lying down in the snow as she explained what was going on.

"I ski so many days a year and I keep falling like this!" she said. "I skied into one tree today and ski patrol was skiing with me and he was on the phone. He's like, 'Oh, I gotta take a call.' I'm like, 'Excuse me, I'm in a tree well.'"

"I mean, it's just ridiculous," she added with a laugh. "I get no respect on the mountain."

Instagram / Chelsea Handler

Handler next shared a selfie with her ski guide, Kelly Booth Jackson, and praised the work she's done.

"My buddy @kellyskiing has kicked my a** from January to March and has dragged my a** through some serious s**t... but now I can ski almost anything because of @kellyskiing," she wrote.

Instagram / Chelsea Handler

Instagram / Chelsea Handler

After her day of skiing wrapped up, Handler once again posted an update on her Instagram Story, this time with a video of her lying in bed alongside her dog.

"I have a torn meniscus, two broken toes, I think. One's definitely broken, the other one might just be in a bad mood," Handler revealed of the injuries she suffered during the day.

Handler was in good spirits, though, joking, "And my arm broke a tree, but I can ski down almost anything now."

Instagram / Chelsea Handler

Watch the video below for more on Handler.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Handler on Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' With 'Narcissist' Blake Shelton This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Chelsea Handler Skis In Her Birthday Suit to Celebrate 46th Birthday

How Chelsea Handler Got 50 Cent to Say 'F**k Donald Trump'

Chelsea Handler Turns Her Bra Into a Face Mask in DIY Tutorial

Related Gallery