Chelsea Handler is stripping down to celebrate her 46th birthday.

Handler shared a video of herself skiing nearly naked on Instagram Thursday to celebrate the occasion. The talk show host turned activist donned nipple covers and a pair of underwear along with her ski gear, as she made her way down the mountain with a drink in her hand. The comedienne also had both the American and Canadian flags strapped to her helmet as a representation of the two countries she has the strongest ties to.

"It’s important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size. This is 46 (with some peptides) and as I transition into a mountain woman I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to. America could learn a lot from Canada and Canada has learned a lot from America, and I’m learning that no matter what country I’m in, I like to take my clothes off and smile," Handler wrote.

She went on to ask for donations to help deliver clean drink water to those impacted by the winter storms in Texas, in lieu of birthday gifts.

"If you can afford to make a donation of any amount (even $10) in honor of my bday, I urge you to contribute to @candaid and help deliver clean drinking water to Texans in need, more info in my stories. Giving is living. 😎"

Handler is no stranger to getting naked. From celebrations to championing big causes we've seen her strip down for it all. Back in November, Handler took her top off to celebrate election day and encourage others to vote.

"PSA: Democracy means that every vote is counted! If you see something that doesn't look right at the polls, or need help voting, call the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline: (866) 687-8683 🗳 My apologies to my nieces and nephews," she captioned the post.

