Chelsea Houska may have been a teenager when she got her start on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, but in the more than a decade since, she's grown into a proud mom, wife and businesswoman. The South Dakota native, who turns 29 this week, recently announced she is pregnant with her fourth child, and the reaction was mixed.

"There's always the comments that are like, 'She's pregnant again?!'... I think a lot of people still consider or think of us as being these young or teen moms," the MTV star explains to ET's Deidre Behar. "Did you see the one where someone said to keep my legs closed or something? I was like, I mean, I'm married so... It just cracks me up. People just don't realize that we are almost 30, I think, and married, and we're not teenagers anymore."

Chelsea prides herself on setting a good example even though she started appearing on the drama-filled show as a teenager.

"It was either I can be this stereotypical or whatever anyone thinks of a young mom, or I could prove them wrong, you know?" she says. "And even if I didn't have the show, like I did, I wanted to go above and beyond and prove people wrong. I've always wanted to be a mom, this is what I always wanted in life. I get so overwhelmed with drama that I know to just distance myself and not be a part of it otherwise... I'm like one of those people that if I get too overwhelmed or it's too much, I just cry. I don't wanna cry, so I'm just gonna stay out of it."

Though she's now a mom of three, Chelsea started off her motherhood journey with her daughter, Aubree, 10, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind. She says that Aubree doesn't watch Teen Mom 2.

"I don't think she wants to," she insists. "She'll randomly sit through a commercial or something but she's not like, 'I wanna watch a show,' and we have to be like, 'No, you can't.' So we're not there yet, but we'll circle back whenever it happens. Obviously, being her mom, I'd want to protect from anything negative that her dad ever did or said."

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are now preparing to welcome their newest addition in 2021. They are already parents to 3-year-old son Watson and 1-year-old daughter Layne, in addition to Aubree.

"I'm in the beginning of the second trimester. I am feeling pretty good," Chelsea shares. "I have definitely been shocked because having three babies before this, I mean, I felt like I know what it's going to be like. I got this handled, but no, it's totally different this time."

Chelsea admits that she feels more sick this time around and that her body "just kind of hurts all around."

"I think the kids are really excited. Cole is such a good girl dad," she says of her husband. "He's very sensitive and sweet, and I just am so excited that [my son] Watson is going to be the only boy. I think it's so sweet. He's gonna be such a good brother."

So will Chelsea's fourth child be her last?

"As of right now, I feel like this baby is going to complete our family, but who knows in five years maybe we'll get a wild hair," she teases.

Teen Mom 2 season 10 premieres Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

