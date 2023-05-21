Cher Celebrates Her 77th Birthday Asking 'When Will I Feel Old?'

Cher is celebrating turning 77!

The "Believe" singer took to Twitter to mark the milestone moment with some commentary on aging.

"Ok, Will Someone 🙏🏼PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD👶🏻.This is ridiculous🙄. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them," Cher tweeted Saturday. "WHATS THE DEAL WITH #’s⁉️ I’m dyslexic & #’s Are hard 4 me."

Cher continued the post by thanking her fans and followers for their support, adding, "Thank u for staying, I know it’s been hard. Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot."

The tweet comes just weeks after the pop icon and Alexander 'AE' Edwards called it quits after several months of dating and a rumored proposal.

According to multiple reports, the duo broke up a few weeks ago, with sources noting that the split was amicable.

Cher and Edwards, 37, first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 when they were seen spotted walking together in Los Angeles. Cher later confirmed the relationship and went into more detail about the couple's nearly 40-year age gap on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December.

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," she said. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve." Cher couldn't help but call Edwards "fabulous," "very kind," "very smart," "very talented," and "really funny." She continued, "And I think he’s quite handsome."

On Christmas, Cher took to Twitter to share a photo of a massive diamond ring, gifted to her by Edwards, which prompted widespread engagement rumors.

However, TMZ reports that the duo was never really engaged to be married despite the ring.

In March 2023, ET spoke with Cher on the red carpet premiere of Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, where she gushed over her relationship with the music producer. When told she seemed happy with Edwards, she responded, at the time, "Yes I am."

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964-1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975-1979. The legendary performer has also had high-profile relationships with Val Kilmer and Tim Medvetz.

Edwards, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, was last linked to Amber Rose, and shares three-year-old son, Slash, with the model.

