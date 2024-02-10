Who's ready to rock?

On Saturday, ABC announced the official lineup of the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees with notable names like Cher, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz and Ozzy Osbourne among the chosen few. Each year, Rock Hall fans can vote on which eligible artists they want to see on the ballot, which ultimately goes out to the voting body, which is made of up artists, musicians and historians.

In order to be eligible, an artist or group must have released their first recording at least 25 years prior to the year of their nomination.

Check out the full list of 2024 nominees below:

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane’s Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinead O’Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest

This year, 10 of the 15 nominees are included for the first time as potential inductees. That includes Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade.

"This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

The final list of 2024 inductees will be announced in April and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in the fall in Cleveland. The 2024 ceremony will stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

In 2023, the Rock Hall inducted 13 singers, songwriters and producers including Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Willie Nelson and Rage Against the Machine.

RELATED CONTENT: