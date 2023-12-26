Mariah Carey Splits From Bryan Tanaka After 7 Years of Dating

Mariah Carey has parted ways with her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

On Tuesday, 40-year-old Tanaka confirmed his split from the singer in a statement shared to Instagram. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he wrote.

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations etched into my heart forever."

Tanaka continued, "Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

After thanking fans for their support, Tanaka concluded his post with an optimistic outlook for the future, sharing, "I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."

Speculation about the couple's split arose when Tanaka was noticeably absent from Carey's ongoing Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which kicked off in mid-November.

Carey has since been spotted celebrating the holidays in Aspen, Colorado, without Tanaka, marking the first time in years that the couple has not spent the festive season together in the snowy getaway.

Carey, who shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, has not publicly commented on the breakup.

Mariah Carey in Aspen, Colorado, on Dec. 23, 2023. - BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The couple's last public appearance together was back in March during Carey's birthday celebration, where Tanaka shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram with a caption expressing his love for the singer.

The couple's professional relationship dates back to 2006 when Tanaka joined Carey on her Adventures of Mimi tour. They officially became romantically involved in 2016 after a decade of working together.

Despite a brief breakup in 2017, Carey and Tanaka reconciled and have been inseparable since. They have toured together and celebrated numerous Christmases as a couple, making their absence from each other during this holiday season all the more noticeable.

In 2017, Tanaka even took the stage with Carey during her All I Want for Christmas Is You shows, and the couple spent the December holidays together in Aspen, often sharing adorable photos from their festive activities.

Carey has previously shared glimpses of her holiday celebrations with Tanaka and her children on social media, but this year, the festive posts are notably absent.

