Cher Reveals How She Keeps a Toned Booty at 72

Cher doesn’t need to turn back time to look this good!

The 72-year-old singer and actress appeared on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host quickly commented on her butt and how good it looked. She then asked for some workout tips.

"So you get down on all fours,” Cher began.

"Is someone else in the room?” DeGeneres quipped.

"No! Well, sometimes,” Cher teased. "Ok, so you get down on all fours and you put your leg up and you make an L with your leg and you do it up like that. Three sets of 25.”

Cher advocated the leg lifts as well as “old-fashioned” moves like squats. "And I have to confess, I do Zumba,” she admitted.

But before you go looking for Cher in your weekly class, the “Believe” singer noted she does the workout at home with a tape.

Cher is getting ready to hit the road on tour, despite already going on a farewell tour.

“I thought it was [a farewell],” she said of the previous tour. "I mean I was old. I was already old, so I was thinking, ‘How many more can you have?’"

She also admitted she can’t listen to any of her music or watch any of her acting.

"When I did it, I’m really proud of it, and I’m not a Cher fan,” she said of her upcoming ABBA cover album. "I don’t want to listen to it. I don’t want to see it.”

When DeGeneres pressed to see if she wouldn’t watch any of her movies, Cher replied, "I might watch Silkwood, because it was really special to me, and I might watch Moonstruck.”

Cher co-starred alongside Meryl Streep in 1983’s Silkwood and also in this year’s Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. See an exclusive interview with the pals and co-stars below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meryl Streep Talks Reuniting With Cher on 'Mamma Mia 2': 'She Steals the Movie!' (Exclusive)

Cher Explains Why She 'Wasn't a Big Fan of ABBA' in the '70s

‘The Cher Show’ Reveals Stylish New Poster Ahead of Broadway Run (Exclusive)

Related Gallery