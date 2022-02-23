Cheryl Burke Files for Divorce From Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are going their separate ways after nearly three years of marriage.
According to court docs, obtained by ET, Burke filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World actor at a Los Angeles courthouse on Feb. 18.
In the docs, Burke listed their date of separation as Jan. 7, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
The Dancing With the Stars pro's filing also indicates that she is not seeking any spousal support from Lawrence and that the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place, which was established ahead of their wedding in May of 2019.
While the split seems like a surprise to many, a source tells ET that the couple have been "having issues for a while."
"Cheryl and Matthew have been having issues for a while. Cheryl has been leaning on her close girlfriends and trying to stay busy and go out and spend time with loved ones," the source shared.
A second source tells ET that Cheryl and Matthew's divorce was sadly, "a long time coming," with the source adding, "they have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise." The source also shared that "they have been living separate lives for a couple months now."
Burke and Lawrence first met in 2006 when the 42-year-old actor's brother, Joey Lawrence, appeared on DWTS. They started dating in 2007 and broke up in 2008 before reuniting in 2017. Lawrence proposed to Burke in 2018 on the dancer's 34th birthday. The couple had a short engagement, tying the knot just a year later in San Diego.
ET spoke with Burke about married life just four months after the pair tied the knot, where she described the sense of "calmness" she felt after making things official with Lawrence.
"Amazing," Burke gushed. "Because I don't think a lot of my friends thought that I was ever gonna get married."
"But, I'm happily married," she continued. "And there's a sense of calmness. People are just noticing how happy I am, and I just feel like I'm at peace."
