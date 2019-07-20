Chester Bennington will live on forever.

Saturday marked the second anniversary of the Linkin Park frontman's death, and those nearest and dearest to him are paying homage in the best way they can. The late singer's bandmates -- Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson -- took to social media to share a group pic and a special message to their dear friend and fans.

"Remembering Chester today. Feel free to share your favorite photo or video of Chester / LP below," the caption read. Bennington died by suicide on July 20, 2017, at the age of 41.

Remembering Chester today. Feel free to share your favorite photo or video of Chester / LP below. pic.twitter.com/vHmzCZVYCb — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 20, 2019

Shinoda also posted a black-and-white photo of himself with Bennington, admitting that he hesitated posting anything on this tragic day.

"I didn’t really want to post today, but I also thought it would be weird not to post," he began. "I don’t want the day Chester passed to be marked as an 'event.' I'd rather celebrate his birthday, celebrate album anniversaries, celebrate the countless moments our wonderful LP family has had together. Today, just take care of yourself. ❤️✌🏽."

Bennington's mother, Susan Eubanks, also shared a photo of herself with her late son.

"The last kiss I ever got from my wonderful boy! There are no words to explain how much I miss him! I want us to all celebrate his life today! Love you all! Please take care and celebrate Chester’s life today! He would want us to celebrate!," Eubanks tweeted.

The last kiss I ever got from my wonderful boy! There are no words to explain how much I miss him! I want us to all celebrate his life today! Love you all! Please take care and celebrate Chester’s life today! He would want us to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/tsFHrgOzhz — Susan Eubanks (@susan_eubanks5) July 20, 2019

Talinda, Bennington's wife, uploaded a video in which she spoke about her late husband's lasting memory.

"I woke up and this was on my heart... take care of each other today. Enjoy every moment of it. #makechesterproud#320changesdirection," she captioned her clip.

Additionally, Ken Jeong, who had filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series with the band before Bennington's death, tweeted, "Miss you. Love you," alongside the hashtags, #MakeChesterProud #320ChangesDirection and #RIPChesterBennington.

For more on Chester Bennington, watch below.

