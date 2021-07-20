Chester Bennington's wife is reflecting on his memory. Talinda Bennington paid tribute to her late husband on the fourth anniversary of the Linkin Park frontman's death.

"You always had a way to make us all laugh," Talinda wrote in a memorial tribute she shared to Instagram on Tuesday. "You always made everything better."

The tribute was posted in the caption to a photo of the musician smiling while wearing a lettuce leaf on his head and giving a thumbs up.

"When you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again," Talinda recalled. "I’m so glad that the kids and I have vast amounts of pictures and videos to remember you by. We miss you every second of every day."

Talinda went on to say that Chester was "the best person I have ever known," and that she can see him in the faces of their children.

"Lily is your mini me, with her looks and beautiful voice. Tyler has your wit, intellect, looks, and the same obsession for trying to figure out space and time. And Lila, she has your heart of gold," Talinda wrote. "When they were newborns, you wrote your hopes and dreams for them. God must have seen what you wrote because they are truly everything you wished for them to be. I know you can see them."

"I would give anything to have you back so they could see you. But that’s why we have our entire life together on home videos," she concluded. "I’m glad I never stopped recording. Today we will watch some of them and remember how fucking amazing you were. I love you. R.I.P."

The acclaimed musician died by suicide in July 2017. He was 41. Talinda is the mother of Chester's son Tyler, now 15, as well as their 10-year-old twin daughters, Lily and Lila. Chester was also dad to kids Jaime, 25, Isaiah, 23, and Draven, 19, from previous relationships.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Chester Bennington's Wife Talinda Speaks Out During Linkin Park & Friends Tribute Concert This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chester Bennington's Widow Honors Him on His Birthday

Chester Bennington Remembered by Linkin Park Bandmates, Wife and Friends on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington and David Cassidy Honored During GRAMMYs 2018 In Memoriam Tribute

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Explores Grief After Chester Bennington's Death on Intimate 'Post Traumatic EP'

Related Gallery