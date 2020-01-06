The late Chester Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, has found love again.

Talinda announced on Sunday that she married Michael Fredman on Jan. 4 in Kahuku, Hawaii. In her Instagram post confirming the happy news, she also made sure to set the record straight that she did not marry Fredman on the same day as her wedding anniversary with Chester, despite reports.

The Linkin Park frontman died by suicide in July 2017 at the age of 41. He and Talinda were married for 11 years, and shared three kids together -- their 13-year-old son, Tyler, and 8-year-old twin daughters Lilly and Lila.

"With joy and love I want to set something straight," Talinda wrote alongside a romantic picture of her and Fredman. "ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend. We celebrated with all of our family and friends on the beautiful island of O’ahu. The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways. My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DATE."

"Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester," she continued. "I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else. To all of the tabloids who printed a false story, inciting anger to me and my husband, who has upset lots of fans, and to create anger and pain, I ask you FOR WHAT?? To make money off of a false headline should be criminal."

In September, when Talinda announced her engagement to Fredman, she noted that Chester's bandmates -- Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson -- welcomed him "with open arms."

"Our heart expands with love. It doesn't shrink or push out those that have already taken root," she wrote. "I will always love my husband, Chester. And I will keep honoring him by living MY life. A life of love and happiness. Because that's what he would want for me. xo."

Last July, Chester was remembered by Talinda and his Linkin Park bandmates on the second anniversary of his death. Shinoda posted a black-and-white photo of the two together on Instagram, admitting that he hesitated posting anything on the tragic day.

"I don't want the day Chester passed to be marked as an 'event,'" he explained. "I'd rather celebrate his birthday, celebrate album anniversaries, celebrate the countless moments our wonderful LP family has had together. Today, just take care of yourself. ❤️✌🏽."

Meanwhile, Talinda uploaded a video in which she spoke about her late husband's lasting memory.

"I woke up and this was on my heart... take care of each other today," she wrote. "Enjoy every moment of it. #makechesterproud#320changesdirection," she captioned her clip.

