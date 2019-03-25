Is Casey getting out of control?

On Wednesday's episode of Chicago Fire, titled "Move a Wall," Captain Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) gets called into Chief Boden's (Eamonn Walker) office after a harsh encounter with firefighter Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on the scene of a fire rescue. As it turns out, a colleague was badly injured by misplaced fire hose Herrmann put on the street during the emergency incident.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the show's return, Casey is chided by Boden over his treatment of Herrmann, who happens to be one of Boden's closest friends. "Is there any particular reason you lit up Herrmann so badly at the incident?" Boden asks, demanding an answer from his fire captain, as Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) listens on with concern.

"Engine 51 wasn't positioned correctly," Casey begins to explain, detailing at length what went wrong to Boden. "That's on Herrmann."

"And you're sure that it's not something else," Boden asks, not-so-subtly referencing Casey's recent near-death experience.

Casey pauses for a moment, slight surprise flashing across his face.

"Sometimes, being captain means being having to be hard on the firefighters underneath me. You taught me that," Casey says matter-of-factly. "Even when those firefighters are best friends with my chief."

Casey and Boden engage in the most tense stare-down following Casey's burn, before Boden finally lets it go. For now.

"Fair enough. Dismissed," Boden says, jaw clenched.

When Casey leaves his office, Severide gives the chief his take on the whole situation. Will he have his friend's back? Watch ET's exclusive clip above to find out.

Chicago Fire returns Wednesday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tour the Set of 'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago Fire,' and 'Chicago P.D.'

EXCLUSIVE: 'Chicago Fire'-'Chicago P.D.' Crossover Alert! Severide and Lindsay Have an Awkward Run-In

ET Behind-the-Scenes: The Stars of 'Chicago Fire' Sizzle in Sexy Photo Shoot!