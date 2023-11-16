'Chicago Fire' Star Kara Killmer to Exit During Season 12

After nine seasons, Kara Killmer is exiting Chicago Fire.

The actress, 35, joined the long-running NBC drama during season 3 in 2014 and has played fan-favorite Sylvie Brett in more than 190 episodes. She has also appeared in several episodes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med throughout her tenure with the network.

It's unclear when her character will officially leave the show but season 11 ended with Jesse Spencer's character, Captain Matthew Casey, proposing to Killmer's character. Spencer himself left the show in 2021 and returned for several episodes during season 11 amid Taylor Kinney's absence.

Without confirming her exit, the actress on Thursday posted a series of throwback photos to Instagram, commemorating her time on the show.

"These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago. Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD—some of the best firefighters in the country!" Killmer wrote.

"The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!" she added.

Fans took to her comment section to comment on the purported departure post, begging her to stay with the show and thanking her for nine seasons.

"PLEASE don't say that you're leaving!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Not what I thought I would hear! But change is always a constant thing wish you nothing but the best although I’ll be crazy if didn’t say I will be sad!!" another added.

ET has reached out to NBC for confirmation on the actress' exit.

Chicago Fire will return for season 12 in 2024.

