Is Will Halstead shipping out of Chicago?

That's the question facing Chicago Med's ER doctor on Wednesday's season four finale, titled "With a Brave Heart," when he learns that his life may be in danger when his past starts to resurface.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the hour, Agent Ingrid Lee (Anna Enger Ritch) breaks the not-so-great news to Will (Nick Gehlfuss) that a member of the Burke family he put in jail is walking free on parole. To say the news stuns Will is an understatement, whose shell-shocked face says it all.

"Already?" Will asks, unsure of how to take the news. "Should I be worried?"

In a word: yes.

"Will, you were responsible for his father and his brother being incarcerated. This is hard for me to say but I think the safest thing for you would be to relocate... out of state," Ingrid says.

The question now is: Will he do it? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above.

Chicago Med airs its season four finale Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Chicago Med' Sneak Peek: Jay Gets Real With Will Over His Split From Natalie (Exclusive)

Torrey DeVitto Is Embracing Her 'Chicago Med' Experience (Exclusive)