Will Halstead isn't taking to single life very well.

On Wednesday's episode of Chicago Med, titled "Old Flames, New Sparks," Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and his brother Jay (Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer) have a heart-to-heart about his new relationship status, or lack thereof. It's abundantly clear that Will is having a difficult time without ex-fiancee, Natalie (Torrey DeVitto), spending the last few weeks crashing on his brother's uncomfortable sofa.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Jay tiptoes around the idea that the newly-single Will needs to seriously look for his own place.

"Honestly, don't you think it's time to pull the trigger on your own apartment?" Jay asks on their walk.

"When I find one I like, sure," Will responds.

Jay, meanwhile, isn't amused by Will's noncommittal answer. "That's what you said last week," he calls out.

But there could very well be another reason for Will's hesitancy to sign a new lease, and her name starts with an "N."

"Just level with me, are you holding out hope that there's going to be a reunion with Natalie?" Jay blatantly asks, knowing full well he's hitting the nail on the head here.

"No! She's done with me," Will insists, clearly in denial over his situation. "She made that perfectly clear." Things have been rocky between the former lovebirds; Natalie was unexpectedly left at the altar when Will was stuck helping a mobster and in turn, forced to enter witness protection. When he returned, Will purchased a gun for their home and lied to Natalie about getting rid of it, prompting the couple to break up.

But Jay and Will's walk takes a sharp turn when they discover -- with the aid of Will's dog -- a frozen body buried under the snow with a faint heartbeat. Alas, the Will and Natalie saga will have to wait another day.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

