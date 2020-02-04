Ethan's got baby fever, but April has something -- or rather, someone else -- on her mind.

On Wednesday's episode of Chicago Med, titled "Pain Is for the Living," Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) may be newly engaged and enjoying the next step in their relationship as they get into the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, but things are more complicated than it looks.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the hour, an adorable young boy catches Ethan's eye at daycare, sparking an added level of excitement over the possibility of fatherhood for the ED chief resident.

"I love you," Ethan whispers as he sneaks up on April from behind, startling her and causing her to jump in surprise. "I know work's not the place for ambush affection but I couldn't help myself."

"I haven't a smile this big since Navy beat Army," April says, noticing her beau's goofy smile.

"Just thinking about being a dad. Birthday parties. Coaching teams...," Ethan's voice trails off, as he thinks about the future, prompting April to remind him that they're very early in the IVF process. "You know what they say: Blink and the kids are grown."

Ethan leaves April's side and walks past Crockett (Dominic Rains), with whom April shared a secret ill-timed kiss, and the two docs engage in some friendly banter about football and Super Bowl rings -- only April's face drops at their light-hearted interaction. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

DaCosta spoke to ET in January about the state of Ethan and April's relationship following their engagement and decision to do IVF so they can begin the process of getting pregnant.

"It's interesting because even before the engagement, they were talking about starting a family, so I think it's a natural progression. But a lot of people choose not to get married," DaCosta said. "Looking at her situation, it's important to remember that because even if a woman doesn't want kids, it's still something that we've been indoctrinated with and we as a species have a lot of our confidence in our womanhood tied up in our fertility. So, to find out that something is 'wrong' with you or incomplete or incapable or inadequate is a real blow. Everyone deals with that kind of news in a different way. This is just how she's dealing with it."

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Chicago Med': Yaya DaCosta Teases April's Rocky Path Ahead in Season 5 (Exclusive)

'Chicago Med' Bosses Dish on Whether April's Secret Will Lead to Heartbreak in Season 5 (Exclusive)

'Chicago Med' Bosses Tease 'Big Turn' for Natalie and Will's Relationship in Season 5 Fall Finale (Exclusive)

'Chicago Med' Sneak Peek: Ethan Has a Problem With Crockett and People Are Noticing (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery