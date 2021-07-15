Chicago West and Dream Kardashian visited their aunt, Kylie Jenner, at work and the moment is too cute to miss! In the third episode of the look inside Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, we see the cute cousins adorably interrupt their aunt during a business meeting with her employees, carrying large goodie bags filled with Kylie Cosmetics products.

"No way," Jenner excitedly said as the tots entered the room. "What did you guys get? Let me see Chi! So cute!"

Chicago and Dream held up their silver totes, showing off their beauty haul to their proud aunt, which prompted Jenner to call her daughter, Stormi Webster, on FaceTime and get her in on the action.

"You guys, your cousins are here," the makeup mogul said, to which the cousin duo responded, shouting in unison, "Stormi!"

Later on in the video, Stormi made her own appearance at Kylie Cosmetics, playing on set as her mom prepared for a photoshoot for her makeup line.

"I don't have any help today with my daughter," Jenner told the camera. "So, she's actually here on-set running around somewhere."

Stormi has her own office in the makeup brand's headquarters, and it doubles as a playroom. But the three-year-old is doing a lot more than just playing in there.

"She's actually launching a little secret brand soon," Jenner revealed in episode two of the series.

Jenner brings her daughter to work often, and she wanted it to be a place filled with strong, and inspiring women her daughter could look up to.

"Stormi has such strong women—and men—in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to," Jenner shared. "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and our team to just be surrounded by strong women."

The video series was done in part to promote the re-launch of Kylie Cosmetics, which debuted its new, clean, vegan formulas Thursday. The updated line has been made without animal oils, parabens, gluten and more than 1,600 potentially harmful and irritating ingredients, according to the brand.

