Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not finished watching Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3.

Sabrina Spellman, meet... Sabrina Spellman?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina met a twisty end in the culmination of Part 3, when Greendale's resident teenage witch -- thanks to a magical time paradox -- became two Sabrinas. There's the Sabrina who's living a normal life as a teenager, while the other (more power-hungry) Sabrina is ruling hell. Got all that?

ET was on the set of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where the cast of the Netflix series reacted to having double Spellmans roaming about the world.

"'Double the work! Oh no!' was how I initially reacted," leading lady Kiernan Shipka told ET. "I was immediately really excited to play two versions of Sabrina because I feel like she has a lot of varying traits and I've always sort of seen her as someone who is very dual. I think she's always had a lot of duality. To be able to split the two characters was just really fun for me as an actor because I feel like both are quite different."

Tati Gabrielle, who plays Prudence, noted that Shipka pulling double duty seemed like a creatively interesting direction for Chilling Adventures to explore in Part 4.

"My first thought was Kiernan has got some work cut out for her and then my second thought was, 'Oh, this is about to get crazy!'" she exclaimed. "Two Sabrinas, of course with the switch and helping the other, but they were both deciding to stay was like, oh wow, what does that mean as far as the magic, logic, cosmic universe logic? Is this going to bring something else horrible and terrible?"

With the existence of two Sabrinas, Chance Perdomo, who plays her cousin, Ambrose, was all in for the introduction of the time paradox as Sabrina and company face its consequences. "There are so many different ways that time travel and time paradoxes go. We've seen that in The Avengers: Endgame and it's about trying to figure out how it works in our universe with as few loopholes as possible," he hinted.

Switching gears to the romantic shake-ups of Part 3, Sabrina and Nick's breakup was as "devastating" for the actors as it was for fans to experience.

"The Nick and Sabrina breakup was devastating -- absolutely a really, really tough thing to do," Shipka recalled, adding that filming the scene itself was "satisfying." "It was a good, like it hurt, but it was a good challenge," said Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina's love interest, Nick.

"But when we saw crew members sniffling, you just feel like you've done your job," Shipka shared. "It's hard to see them separate, but I think it's essential at that particular moment." Leatherwood added: "If you love them, let them go."

As for what fans can expect come Part 4, the cast warned that it's about to get very dicey for Sabrina and her friends.

"Things are going to step out of, as far as our characters are concerned, all of our comfort zones," Gabrielle teased. "We've studied magic for our entire lives... But what's coming is something unlike any other and terrifies even the hardest of witches such as Prudence. The end may be coming."

"You can certainly expect the Eldritch terrors to come more into the fray and for us to be very unprepared and for the content and the intensity to go up and more so than previously and the intensity," Perdomo said. "Do you see my face here? This face is like, 'How do I take something that's so intense and so big and how do I express it?' That is the feeling."

"Oh my gosh, well, clearly Blackwood cut open that damn egg and the Eldritch terrors are running amok in Greendale and they're more powerful than any character force, even combined," Shipka said.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 is streaming now on Netflix.

