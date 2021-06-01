Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating a major marriage milestone. Joanna took to Instagram Tuesday to celebrate the couple's 18th wedding anniversary. The Fixer Upper star shared a slideshow of videos and photos of her and Chip celebrating the occasion during a tropical vacation to Mexico, set to James Taylor's track, "Mexico."

"18 years. Thankful to be on this adventure with you—happy anniversary @chipgaines ❤️," Joanna captioned the video.

The couple, who reside in Waco, Texas, share five kids together including Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, Emmie, 11, and 2-year-old Crew.

In March, the design couple opened up to Oprah Winfrey on her Super Soul Sunday series about their relationship and their journey to starting the Magnolia Network. When asked in what ways the couple bring out the best in each other, the answer was simple for Chip: Joanna grounds him.

"I was like a dog chasing his tail in a circle trying to be all the things for all the people and I can just beyond a shadow of a doubt quickly say, she grounded me and it's almost like the dog then saw the tennis ball or whatever and calmed down," Chip told Winfrey.

Chip went on to say that he owes Joanna his life for settling him down.

"When I die or I'm on my deathbed, what I'll say looking back is that, 'I owe you my life,' because you settled me down," Chip shared. "It's almost like a horse that's wild."

For Joanna, it's Chip's ability to savor and enjoy the special moments in their lives that helps her do the same.

"Chip is always teaching me, 'If you're not having fun, if you're not enjoying and savoring these moments, then why are you doing it?' And he also pushes me to do it," Joanna added.

For more on the couple's new Fixer Upper series Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, watch the video below.

