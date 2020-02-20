Chiquis Rivera knows how Kobe Bryant's family must be feeling following his tragic death.

The NBA star died in a helicopter crash alongside eight others -- including his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi -- on Jan. 26. Rivera, whose mom, Jenni Rivera, died in a plane crash with six others in Mexico in 2012, said she thinks about Bryant's widow, Vanessa, "every single day" after hearing the news of his death.

"I'm not even going to lie to you, I think about Vanessa every single day, at least three times a day," she told ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet at Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. "I think about how she's feeling. I thought about her on Valentine's Day, I think about their daughters. All I can tell you is it's hard, because it'll never be easy."

"It'll just get easier, and the first year is the hardest," Rivera continued. "I'm not even going to sugarcoat it, it's so difficult, but they are in my prayers. I know what you're going through."

The singer said she couldn't help but think about her late mother when she found out about Bryant's death. "I couldn't help it -- just so many things... but you know what? [Healing] is just a matter of time," she shared. "That's all I can really say."

Rivera, who released her first single, "Paloma Blanca," as a tribute to her mother in 2014, said that it helps to continue a loved one's legacy.



"I know that she changed the [Mamba foundation's] name [to also honor Gigi]. I think she's doing the right thing. Everything she writes on social media, Vanessa, has been really, really beautiful, and that's the best thing you can do is carry out their legacy and make sure that their name never dies," Rivera offered. "That's basically what we try to do as well, for it to live forever, and they will. They will."

At Thursday's awards show, Rivera is nominated for Social Artist of the Year. "Honestly, it feels amazing. I'm so grateful to everyone that follows me, to my Boss Bee nation. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be nominated," she said. "That's pretty cool."

"I'm coming out with a new song tonight, so I'm really excited," Rivera added. "I'm happy."

