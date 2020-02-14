Get ready for Premio Lo Nuestro! The first major Latin music awards celebration of the decade is almost here, and will be bringing a ton of artists to Miami, Florida, to get people up on their feet. Latinx artists spanning all genres will be recognized at the ceremony, and you definitely won't want to miss out. Here's everything you need to know, from how to watch to who's performing, who's nominated and more.

How to watch? Premio Lo Nuestro will air live on Univision from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show can also be streamed on the Univision NOW app with a cable login, or for subscribers to fuboTV -- a live TV streaming service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch ET's coverage? ET will be live on the carpet starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Watch at ETLive.com, or download the ET Live app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or stream on your Roku, Apple TV, Pluto TV or Amazon Fire TV device. ET's coverage can also be found on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV, as well as on CBS All Access.

And after the carpet, get ET's continued coverage, interviews and highlights at etonline.com/mas.

Who's nominated? Daddy Yankee pulled in the most nominations this year with 12 -- including Artist of the Year -- followed by Reik and Sebastián Yatra, who received 10 each. Karol G and Natti Natasha also each received six nominations. See the full list of nominees here.

Also, in addition to being up in several categories, Colombian mega artist J Balvin will not only be performing, but will also be honored with the Global Icon Award due to his ability to transcend borders and help globalize Latin music.

Who's hosting? Pitbull is hosting Premio Lo Nuestro, ET exclusively revealed last month. He'll be joined by Thalía and Alejandra Espinoza.

Who's performing? It's quite the lineup. Becky G, Ricky Martin and Nicky Jam are taking the stage, as well as Carlos Rivera, Greeicy, Mau y Ricky, Natti Natasha, Pedro Capó, Reykon, Ricardo Montaner, Willie Colón, Yennis and Zion y Lennox. Previously announced performers include David Bisbal, Cazzu, Chiquis, CNCO, Gerardo Ortiz, Reik, Prince Royce, Thalía, Manuel Turizo and Daddy Yankee.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

