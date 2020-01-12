Pitbull to Host Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (Exclusive)

Mr. Worldwide is taking over Premio Lo Nuestro.

This marks the first time Pitbull will host a Latinx award show and he’s ready to bring his global superstar charm to the stage.

“Premio Lo Nuestro is the golden night of Latin music,” Pitbull told ET exclusively ahead of the announcement on Sunday. “This year’s PLN will kick off 2020 with clear vision. It’s the first Latin award ceremony across all genres and there is no place better to celebrate it than Miami.”

Premio Lo Nuestro will take place on Feb. 20 in Miami, Florida, and will air live on Univision. The 38-year old singer is no stranger to the celebrated award show; he was first nominated in 2011 for Best Urban Artist. He’s received a total of eight nominations and has taken home seven trophies.

With a career that spans over two decades, Pitbull has helped open doors for many Latinx singers.

“Fostering new generations of artists has always been important in order to keep art and music alive,” he told ET. “Encouraging new artists to develop their talent is what helps a culture to evolve and keep up with the times. Today, more than ever, we must encourage our students and youth to express their feelings through art and music.”

In 2018, ET caught up with the “I Know You Want Me” singer during his Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where he offered the ultimate piece of advice.

"For all the Latinos that are out there trying to achieve a dream, keep fighting. Keep moving forward and upward," he told ET. "Don't look back, small steps and always look ahead and hopefully I can be an example that motivates and inspires them. I tell everyone, 'Why dream it, when you can live it?'"

