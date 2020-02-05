The list of performers at 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro is shaping up!

Becky G, Ricky Martin and Nicky Jam are among the artists who will take the stage at the awards show at Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena on Feb. 20, it was announced on Wednesday.

Also performing are Carlos Rivera, Greeicy, Mau y Ricky, Natti Natasha, Pedro Capó, Reykon, Ricardo Montaner, Willie Colón, Yennis and Zion y Lennox. They join previously announced performers David Bisbal, Cazzu, Chiquis, CNCO, Gerardo Ortiz, Reik, Prince Royce, Thalía, Manuel Turizo and Daddy Yankee.

Wednesday's announcement also revealed new presenters for the awards ceremony: Christian Nodal, Galilea Montijo, Jaime Camil, Sandra Echeverría and Sofía Reyes. Alejandro Fernández will be honored with a PLN Special Award for Legado Musical -- Mariachi. He'll also perform his new single, "Te Olvide."

ET exclusively revealed last month that Pitbull will be hosting Premio Lo Nuestro. He'll be joined by Thalía and Alejandra Espinoza.

J Balvin, fresh off his surprise Super Bowl halftime show appearance, will also be performing a special medley at Premio Lo Nuestro, where he'll be receiving the Global Icon Award for his ability to transcend borders and help globalize Latin music.

"I feel grateful [to receive the Global Icon Award]. It truly got me by surprise," Balvin told ET exclusively. "We’ve been working so hard to elevate our culture, take the Latino gang all over the world and create a new statement about our culture."

Premio Lo Nuestro will air Live on Univision on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

