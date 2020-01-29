J Balvin is ready to kick off 2020!

The 34-year-old singer is set to perform at Premio Lo Nuestro, airing live on Univision from AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 20. The Colombian star will also be honored with the Global Icon Award, for his ability to transcend borders and help globalize Latin music.

“I feel grateful [to receive the Global Icon Award]. It truly got me by surprise,” Balvin told ET exclusively. “We’ve been working so hard to elevate our culture, take the Latino gang all over the world and create a new statement about our culture.”

Balvin, who will be performing a medley of his most recent hits, is up for nine PLN awards this year, including Album of the Year, Urban Male Artist of the Year and Urban Song of the Year.

He recently released a new single, "Morado," which has over 33 million views on YouTube. The big question on everyone’s mind is when Balvin will release his new album.

"I see music as colors. With this new album that we're making, we really want people to feel the colors," Balvin told ET in November. "I make music from my dreams and inspiration. There's a moment that you just want to inspire people… not only to do music, but to do whatever they want to do in their lives. I think that I'm here to inspire people to just follow their dreams, to be disciplined, to work hard. And inspire, no matter what."

Meanwhile, Pitbull is set to host this year’s PLN, which ET exclusively revealed earlier this month. This marks the first time Mr. Worldwide will host a Latinx awards show.

“Premio Lo Nuestro is the golden night of Latin music,” Pitbull told ET about his new gig. “This year’s PLN will kick off 2020 with clear vision. It’s the first Latin award ceremony across all genres and there is no place better to celebrate it than Miami.”

