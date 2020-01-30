Premio Lo Nuestro is going to be one major party!

Daddy Yankee, CNCO and Thalía are among the artists who will take the stage and perform during the awards ceremony, airing live on Univision from AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 20. Also expected to get viewers on their feet are David Bisbal, Cazzu, Chiquis, Gerardo Ortiz, Reik, Prince Royce and Manuel Turizo.

Yankee is this year's most nominated artist with a total of 12 nods. He's set to perform his latest song, "Que Tire Pa’Lante." CNCO, along with Turizo, will have the TV world premiere of their single "Pegao." As for Thalía, in addition to premiering her new track "Ya Tu Me Conoces," the Mexican pop star will also be joining Pitbull and Alejandra Espinoza as host of the show.

During the telecast, J Balvin will be honored with the Global Icon Award, for his ability to transcend borders and help globalize Latin music. The "Mi Gente" singer will also entertain the crowd with a medley of his most recent hits. Balvin is up for nine PLN awards this year, including Album of the Year, Urban Male Artist of the Year and Urban Song of the Year.

It's be a huge night for Latin music, with artists from all genres celebrating each other's work. ET spoke with Thalía at last year's show, where she shared her passion for mentoring up-and-coming artists.

"I loved working with them because when I was starting a lot of other artists helped me," she explained. "So I think it's really cool to support the new generation and it's really cool because you learn from each other. They learn some of my tricks and they have fun with them."

Hear more in the video below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

J Balvin to Perform and Receive Global Icon Award at Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (Exclusive)

2020 Premio Lo Nuestro Nominations: See the List

Pitbull to Host Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (Exclusive)

Thalia on Why It's So Important to Support Female Singers in Latin Music (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery