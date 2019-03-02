Chloe Grace Moretz has been acting for most of her life, and knows how to accept the good and the bad that comes with transitioning from a child star to an adult actress.

ET's Courtney Tezeno recently sat down with the 22-year-old performer at the press day for her new film, Greta, in Los Angeles, where she opens up about the amazing opportunities and challenges that come with growing up in the spotlight.

"It's been like, 13 years now, and I think the biggest thing is trying to outweigh the pros with the cons," she explained. "As many things that there's been with being in the spotlight, I've also had the ability to have a really wonderful platform, and now a massive breath of fans that have grown with me and that I feel like I know personally in a lot of ways. That is a massive opportunity, and to also kind of jump out of film and use it in my human rights activism and going to the more political side of it, has been a massive coup for me."

Greta director Neil Jordan also spoke about Moretz's hard work and talent, telling ET that he cast her as Frances in the film because he "admired her work for years."

"She's been working since the age of 8… She was amazing as a kid actor, almost like a Jodie Foster kind of character," he explained.

Greta also stars Isabelle Huppert, who plays as a lonely widow harboring a dark and deadly agenda towards Moretz's character. The thriller deals with stalkers, something that can and has happened in celebrity culture.

"I don't want to highlight the reality of the situation that we sadly find ourselves in as public figures," Moretz explained, adding that she's "been in the reality of it and its pretty brutal." However, to have Huppert as her pretend stalker while filming, she said, "part of me wanted to be not so unhappy with Isabelle Huppert stalking me, being that she's one of the coolest, most prolific actors of all time. So, doing this with her was nothing short of a dream."

Meanwhile, it was an amazing experience for Moretz to be part of the female-led drama.

"It took the Anthony Hopkins character and cast Isabelle Huppert. It took the boyfriend character and chose Maika Monroe to be my best friend," she explained. "By doing that, it takes a story that we love and gets butts in the seats to go watch a fun story, but it inspires you and it feels innovative and exciting by subverting it and making it modern. That's the step forward in the industry that we need to take."

Greta is now in theaters. Watch a sneak peek in the video below.

