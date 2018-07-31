Chloe Grace Moretz Reveals What She Did With the Perfume Kim Kardashian Sent Her

Chloe Grace Moretz isn’t smelling like the Kimoji Heart fragrance these days.

Kim Kardashian sent a handful of her new fragrances to her “haters” this past Valentine’s Day, and the 21-year-old actress was on the list. During Monday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Moretz was asked about the gift and what she did with it.

“I didn’t even get it, my publicist just took it,” she admitted. “I didn’t even open it. I didn’t have it. No, I never saw it. I literally got a video of it from my publicist and they were like, ‘They sent this, so we just kept it.’ So, thanks?”

Moretz and Kardashian had some bad blood after the young star called out the KKW Beauty founder for posing nude on Twitter in March 2016.

At the time Moretz tweeted, “@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies.”

@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than- — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 7, 2016

Kardashian clapped back, “Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. Your Nylon cover is cute boo.”

Later that year, Moretz also slammed the feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, tweeting, “Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what’s ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant.”

Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

When asked on WWHL if she’d heard anything from Swift, Moretz replied, “Not personally no I didn’t hear anything, but I think that I really like the new album and I like her new path that she’s on in her career. It seems very honest, it seems very real, and, yeah, it seems like she’s really killing it right now.”

It’s no surprise that the actress didn’t hear from Swift. That same year she claimed she declined the invitation to join Swift’s squad. Watch the clip below for more:

