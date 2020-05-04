Chloe Sevigny is officially a mom!

The 45-year-old actress's rep tells ET that she gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic, over the weekend, and that all are happy and healthy. No other details are being released at this time.

TMZ was first to report in January that Sevigny was pregnant and that she's been dating Mackovic, who's the director of Karma art gallery in New York City, for more than a year. The actress has since been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing pics of her growing baby bump.

Sevigny recently commented on New York-Presbyterian hospital's new visitor policies amid the coronavirus pandemic, namely, partners no longer getting to be in the delivery room. New York has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States.

"#pregnantincoronatime 😬😱🤯 I hope all expecting families are finding some calm," she wrote. "Today's news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers."

In April, Sevigny opened up to The Cut about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Being pregnant, everything feels slightly heightened, but we did what most people did -- we went out and got a modest amount of groceries and have taken it week by week since," she said. "I've been having a lot of swelling, so I'm trying to eat a cucumber a day."

"I was told that Sinisa, my boyfriend, might not be allowed to come to the delivery," she added. "I had a super-panic attack and was crying uncontrollably. I have a doula, and she called me really panicked. She's supposed to be the calm in the storm, so hearing her really irate made it even more scary."

For the latest on Sevigny, watch the video below:

Chloe Sevigny I Find Jennifer Lawrence 'Annoying, Crass' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Chloe Sevigny on 'Distressing' Ban on Partners in the Delivery Room Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Chloe Sevigny Is Pregnant at 45, Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic

Chloe Sevigny, 41, Credits Her Youthful Skin to Not Having Babies Yet

Related Gallery