Chloe Sevigny is going to be a mom!

The 45-year-old actress is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, the pair has been dating for more than a year and Sevigny is five months along in her pregnancy.

In photos published by the outlet, Sevigny -- and her growing baby bump -- was seen walking around New York with her beau. The pair held hands and smiled at each other on their stroll, with Mackovic, who's the director of Karma art gallery in NYC, even sweetly rubbing his girlfriend's bump.

Sevigny first showed signs of a bump on the red carpet at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards this past December.

Back in 2016, the American Horror Story star said not having children yet had allowed her to maintain her youthful appearance.

"I think it’s not having had a baby yet," she told W. "Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, 'Why do you still look so young?' I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30’s, not in their 20’s."

