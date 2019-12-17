Hope Solo is going to have two bundles of joy!

While co-hosting the beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners show, the 38-year-old former soccer star announced that she and her husband, Jerramy Stevens, are expecting twins.

"My husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl," Solo said while rubbing her growing stomach. "Miniature soccer team on the way!"

Solo shared the clip of the announcement on Twitter, adding the boy and girl baby emojis.

The happy news comes six months after Solo told Elle that she had suffered a miscarriage with twins the previous year. After a long period of trying, Solo told the magazine, she became pregnant with twins, but one of them was ectopic.

"The doctor said I was hours from dying. They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube," she recalled, before revealing that she had started in vitro fertilization.

