Soccer Stars Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco Expecting Baby Girl

Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco are expanding their family!

The soccer stars are expecting a baby girl next year, they announced on Instagram on Wednesday. The news comes three months after Morgan helped lead the women's national soccer team to victory, earning their fourth total FIFA Women's World Cup championship in July.

"We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. 📸 // @hanaasano," Morgan wrote alongside a slideshow on Instagram. The first photo featured her and Carrasco on the beach with her baby bump, while the next showcased an adorable pair of baby Nikes.

"Can’t wait to meet my baby girl ❤️⚡️- @hanaasano 📸," Carrasco captioned his own post, which included the couple's two dogs.

Morgan, 30, and Carrasco, 31, met at UC Berkeley, where they both played soccer. They tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2014.

It's been an exciting time for Morgan, who in addition to her World Cup win, took home the 2019 ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete, as well as shared the Best Team trophy with her U.S. women's national teammates. While speaking with ET backstage at the awards show, Morgan noted how special it was to have her family's support.

"[I'm] feeling proud to have my family in attendance…My family is along for the ride too," she gushed.

During her acceptance speech, Morgan touched on the importance of helping other female athletes and investing in women.

"I wanted to say that we need to invest in women, and when you invest in women, you see the return on it," she explained backstage. "The World Cup was a perfect example of it. Of the fact that, yes we give U.S. soccer an extremely hard time, but you have to give them credit for investing in this team over the course of the last 20 years, and you could see that in the World Cup how dominant we were… I think investing in women sports is so crucial."

