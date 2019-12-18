'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Karina Smirnoff Is Pregnant With First Child
Karina Smirnoff is ready to pass on her dancing skills to the next generation!
On Wednesday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child. "I will have a little one to train on the dance floor!" she captioned in part a photo of her holding up her positive pregnancy test. "#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!"
Smirnoff's former DWTS partner, Gavin DeGraw, commented on the baby news, writing: "Yay! Congrats 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄. So happy for you!"
According to People, the 41-year-old pro dancer prefers not to disclose the father's identity. "I’m super excited to start a new chapter in my life," she told the website. "I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed."
Smirnoff isn't the only celebrity to share baby news this year! Here's a look at who else is expecting:
RELATED CONTENT:
'Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Is Pregnant With First Child With Husband Jeremy Byrne
Hope Solo Is Pregnant With Twins After Suffering Near-Fatal Miscarriage With Twins
Felicity Jones Pregnant With Her First Child with Husband Charles Guard
Related Gallery