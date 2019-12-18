Karina Smirnoff is ready to pass on her dancing skills to the next generation!

On Wednesday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child. "I will have a little one to train on the dance floor!" she captioned in part a photo of her holding up her positive pregnancy test. "#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!"

Smirnoff's former DWTS partner, Gavin DeGraw, commented on the baby news, writing: "Yay! Congrats 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄. So happy for you!"

According to People, the 41-year-old pro dancer prefers not to disclose the father's identity. "I’m super excited to start a new chapter in my life," she told the website. "I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed."

Smirnoff isn't the only celebrity to share baby news this year! Here's a look at who else is expecting:

DJ Khaled Adorably Gushes Over His Wife's Pregnant Belly! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Is Pregnant With First Child With Husband Jeremy Byrne

Hope Solo Is Pregnant With Twins After Suffering Near-Fatal Miscarriage With Twins

Felicity Jones Pregnant With Her First Child with Husband Charles Guard

Related Gallery