The Cuomo brothers are taking their newfound popularity in stride. Chris and Andrew Cuomo have both become more prevalent public figures since the start of the coronavirus outbreak last month.

Chris, 49, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, hosts his CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time, and often interviews his brother, Andrew, 62, the governor of New York.

A source close to Chris tells ET, “The brothers are aware of the ‘Cuomo Crush’ and #CuomoBrothers. They think it’s cute and playful. Although, Chris doesn’t understand why people think Andrew is so handsome," the source jokingly adds.

Despite the Internet's obsession with the two public figures, they're not letting their popularity distract them from the work at hand.

"Both brothers know the responsibility they have during this global crisis and they take their jobs seriously," the source adds. "Chris has lighthearted moments during interviews with his brother, but isn’t afraid to ask him tough questions and hold him accountable. They both respect what the other does. And both are extremely proud of one another despite the ribbing.”

Chris is still recovering from the coronavirus in his Long Island, New York home with his wife, Cristina, and their three kids.

Another source recently told ET that Chris takes his job and interviewing his brother "very seriously."

For more on Chris' coronavirus diagnosis, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Cuomo Shares ‘Scary’ Chest X-Ray Amid COVID-19 Battle This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Chris and Andrew Cuomo Name Their Mother as Motivation to Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Chris Cuomo Is Taking Interviews With His Brother Andrew 'Very Seriously' as He Struggles With Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo Opens Up About Feeling 'a Little Depressed' Due to Coronavirus Symptoms

Related Gallery