Not all love stories last forever. Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian's famed hairstylist, has filed for divorce from The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage. The couple was married for just over six months, and their wedding was featured in last week's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

TMZ was first to report the divorce. In court documents obtained by ET, Appleton, 40, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split from Gage, 28. Their separation is listed as Nov. 10.

In last week's episode of The Kardashians, fans saw Kim urge the then-happy couple to secure a prenup. Court documents now confirm the couple did have an agreement in place.

The couple first became romantically linked in February of this year. According to a source, Gage told friends he and Appleton "got engaged" around the time they were in Mexico together in February. They then exchanged vows during a Las Vegas wedding ceremony on April 22.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The duo said "I do" in front of six guests, including Kim.

Both men have publicly gushed over their relationship in the past. During an appearance on the Today show, Gage said, "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love... We have fun together. We go on adventures. It's the best."

"I'm very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," Appleton said while on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."

