With all the innovative new products on the hair tool market, it's easier than ever to achieve salon-level blowouts in the comfort of your own home. Shark Beauty's latest launches are making at-home hair styling even more accessible.

SharkNinja made waves in the beauty world last year with the Shark FlexStyle, a more affordable alternative to the viral Dyson AirWrap. Now, the tech brand is introducing two revolutionary new hair tools: the Shark SmoothStyle and Shark SpeedStyle. The ingenious new styler and dryer aim to make salon-quality styling attainable for every hair texture and type.

Shark® SmoothStyle™ Shark Beauty Shark® SmoothStyle™ Streamline your styling routine with this easy-to-use heated comb. The SmoothStyle features three low-heat drying modes for wet hair and one heated ceramic plate mode for dry hair to help create a bouncy blowout with minimal heat damage. $100 Shop Now

As if these launches weren't exciting enough, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton — best known for his work with Kim Kardashian — has joined the Shark Beauty team. As Shark Beauty's new Global Ambassador, Appleton will lend his expertise to help Shark users create their own red carpet-ready hairstyles.

“We’re thrilled to build on the incredible momentum of Shark FlexStyle® and expand our presence in the beauty space with the launch of these two innovative products and the partnership announcement of Chris Appleton,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja in a press release. “Chris is the perfect partner to bring to life for our customers how Shark Beauty™ tools can help them look and feel like the best versions of themselves without stepping foot in a salon.”

Below, shop Shark Beauty's best-selling FlexStyle systems for all hair types.

